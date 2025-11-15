Guelph Storm Rides Some Wil Power to Huge Win Over Best in the West

They say necessity is the mother of invention.

So, when the Guelph Storm found themselves down three regular defenceman against the Western Conference's top team Friday night, they called on forward Wil McFadden to play defence for the night. It paid off in a big way.

McFadden had four assists and sparked a previously moribund Storm power play in an 8-5 victory over the Windsor Spitfires. Jett Luchanko matched his output with a goal and three assists.

"We were kind of on a dry spell there (on the power play), but we've been working hard in practice on it and it finally came to fruition," McFadden said of the Storm's three power play goals on the night. Another came just as a power play ended.

"It's huge. I think we showed up the league what we're made of today," McFadden said of the victory. "We don't get too low and we don't get too high when we're winning. We just keep battling every shift."

