Attack Look for Revenge as They Travel to London and Flint

November 14, 2025

The Attack will be looking for their second straight road win as they head out for this road trip to London and Flint. The Bears are coming off a 5-3 win over the Oshawa Generals on Sunday night, and will open the weekend battling the London Knights for the second time in six days. They will also make the trip to Flint to play the Firebirds on Saturday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Bears will have their third meeting with the Knights on Friday night in London, the teams have split their previous two meetings with the Knights coming out on top of the game at the Bayshore 3-2 in a shootout just six days ago. Flint and the Bears have meet just one other time this year back on October 26th the Bears lost a tough one 6-2 in flint and will be looking to bounce back against both of these teams this weekend.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (13-6-0-2)

The Attack are 13-6-0-2 this season but only 5-4-0-1 on the road, and 4-4-0-2 in their last ten games, something they will be looking to improve upon this weekend. To do this, the Attack will lean on their special team play, where the Bears currently sport the leagues second ranked power play, working at 33 for 101 or 32.7% while continuing their offensive outburst keep scoring 92 goals on the season which is good for second in the league. The Bears already have four players with double digit goals Pierce Mbuyi (13), Tristan Delisle (13), Nicholas Sykora (13) and Cole Zurawski (11) this season this is the most by any team in the OHL. They also have three of the top-6 point getters in the OHL so far this season in Mbuyi (30), Nansi (30) and Tristan Delisle (29). In between the pipes for the Bears Carter George and Trenten Bennett have both been top notch, George has 7 wins, a 2.82 GAA and a 0.910 SAV% and Bennett has 6 wins, a 3.03 GAA and a 0.914 SAV%.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have nine players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (11-5-3-0)

Heading into the weekend the Knights are 9-4-3-0 and are in sixth in the Western Conference. One of the Knights strengths is their penalty kill that is running at 86.8% which is good for second in the OHL. They are coming into this game 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games.

The Knights are being lead by Ben Willmott (8-11-19), Sam O'Reilly (8-10-18) and Braidy Wassilyn (7-7-14) and between the pipes Aleksei Medevdev (7W, 2.09 GAA, 0.925 SV%) and Sebastian Gatto (4W, 2.79 GAA, 0.904 SV%).

DRAFTED KNIGHTS:

The Knights have seven players drafted to the NHL, four of which were drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft Sam O'Reilly who was drafted by Edmonton and then traded to Tampa Bay in early 2025. also drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft was William Nicholl (EDM), Sam Dickinson (SJ), and Jared Woolley (LA). The other three were picked in the 2025 NHL Draft, Henry Brzustewicz (LA), Linus Funck (COL) and Aleksei Medevdev (VAN).

SCOUTING THE FIREBRIDS (12-6-1-0)

Coming into this game the Firebrids are sitting at fifth in the Western Conference at 12-6-1-0 and are 7-3-0-0 in their last ten games. The Firebrids also have a top ranked penalty kill in the league, sitting at 84.6% which is good for fourth in the OHL.

Leading the way for the Firebrids is Alex Kostov (14-9-23), Jimmy Lombardi (10-12-22) and Nathan Aspinall (8-12-20). In net for Flint this season they are bring lead by Mason Vaccari who has a record of 10-3-1 with a SAV% of 0.911 and a GAA of 2.90.

DRAFTED FIREBRIDS:

Flint has five player drafted into the NHL three of the five were drafted in to 2024 NHL Draft, Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Kaden Pitre (TB) and Darels Uljanskis (ANA). The other two were drafted in the 2025 NHL Draft, Jimmy Lombardi (LA) and Rylan Fellinger (TOR)

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Not able to attend this weekend's game, well you can stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates. Please note, only Friday nights game from London will be aired on Rogers Television, Saturday will not be available on Rogers.

UP NEXT:

The Attack will now play three on the road before they return home on the 22nd of November when they host Ottawa.







