John Banks Named Attack Player of the Week
Published on November 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Owen Sound Attack announced Wednesday November 12, the naming of defenceman John Banks as the Attack Player of the Week.
Banks was first signed to the Attack in August before the early season of the 2025-26 season, coming from the BCHL Sherwood Park Crusaders. Banks recorded 7 goals and 24 assists, and 31 points in a 47 game splayed season with the Crusaders during the 2024-2025 hockey season.
Now with Owen Sound, the 5-foot-9 Secaucus, New Jersey native has been a constant for the Attack on ice and has proved his technical skills in the game over and over again.
To date, Banks has played 20 games thus far with the Attack with 1 goal and 19 assists in 19 points during the 2025-26 season.
