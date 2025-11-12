First School Day Matchup of the Year for the Frontenacs Goes Down this Morning in Ottawa

Published on November 12, 2025

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Ottawa, ON - Kingston Frontenacs hit the ice bright and early this morning for a special School Day Game against the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is set for 10:30 AM at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators; as Kingston looks to build on the momentum from Sunday's big win in Kitchener.

The Frontenacs are coming off one of their most complete performances of the season, a 3-2 road victory over the Rangers that snapped a five-game skid. The story of that game was goaltender Matt Minchak, who turned in a spectacular performance to steal the win for Kingston. His efforts didn't go unnoticed across the league, as Minchak was named OHL Goaltender of the Week after posting a 1-1 record to go along with 65 saves, a .942 SV% and a 2.03 GAA on the weekend.

Kingston will be looking for more of the same today against a strong Ottawa squad. The 67's currently sit third in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the most consistent teams in the league so far this season. However, the Frontenacs have reason for confidence; the last time these two teams met, Kingston skated away with a 4-2 victory on October 19th in Ottawa. To go with that, Kingston also won the School Day matchup at the Canadian Tire Centre last season in a 3-2 final.

The Frontenacs are projected to have a couple familiar faces return to the lineup this morning, as Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson have returned from a Silver Medal win at the 2025 U17 World Challenge with Team Canada White. A win this morning would not only give the Frontenacs consecutive victories for the first time since early October, but also provide another boost of confidence as they continue to round into form.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matt Minchak (#76)/Gavin Betts (#43)

Whichever goaltender gets the nod between the pipes for the Frontenacs this morning will be the heart of the team. The Frontenacs have been struggling to find the back of the net, so goaltending will be imperative for the black and gold. If they get off to a strong start in net, that could give the rest of the team the confidence they need to find the back of the net and repay their goalie. Both Frontenacs netminders have earned OHL Goaltender of the Week honours this season, so both are capable of putting in top level performances.

Ottawa - Brock Chitaroni (#17)

He was the 3rd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and he's already made a strong impression on 67's staff and fans. Chitaroni has five points through his first nine OHL games, and while he's still finding his place in the lineup you can tell he has the tools to become an impact player in the league. Fresh off winning a Silver Medal alongside Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson with Team Canada White at the 2025 World U17's, Chitaroni should come back with a boost in confidence after putting up 6 points in 5 games.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







