Fronts this Week: A Busy Three Game Week Is on the Books

November 11, 2025

Friday, November 14th - Fronts Salute the Troops vs Niagara IceDogs - Presented by: Cintas

This Friday night we host one of our favourite games of the year as we Salute the Troops night presented by Cintas. It's a favourite for both the team and fans alike, as we celebrate our military heroes. The Frontenacs will be wearing their CADPAT jerseys for the first time on home ice this season and will look to avenge a loss to the Niagara IceDogs from a few weeks ago in Niagara.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Noah Reed (ANA)

Ethan Czata (TB)

Riley Patterson (VAN)

Kevin He (WPG)

Ryan Roobroeck (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Ryerson Edgar (10th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

Sunday, November 16th - vs Sarnia Sting - Presented by: Norm's Golf

The Sarnia Sting come to town for their one and only visit to Slush Puppie Place on Sunday afternoon, presented by Norm's Golf. The Frontenacs are looking to continue their winning streak over Sarnia, as the Fronts have won their last five against the Sting.

While the Sting are near the bottom of the Western Conference, they cannot be taken lightly as they feature top end talent for the 2026 NHL Draft in Alessandro Di Iorio and Beckham Edwards. We'll also see the return of fan favourite Ben Pickell to Kingston, who will play his first game back since being traded to Sarnia near the start of this season.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Lukas Fischer (STL)

Alessandro Di Iorio (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Beckham Edwards (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Brenner Lammens (4th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)







