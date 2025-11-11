Jan Egert Appointed New General Manager of the Ottawa 67's

OTTAWA, ON - Associate General Manager and Director of Scouting, Jan Egert, has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Ottawa 67's.

"We are excited to announce Jan Egert as the new General Manager of the Ottawa 67's," said Adrian Sciarra, President of the Ottawa 67's. "Jan's strategic leadership, talent evaluation, and player development experience, along with his commitment to excellence, make him the ideal choice to lead our team forward. We are confident that under Jan's guidance, the team will build on our strong foundation and enjoy future success."

Egert began his major junior career with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, where he spent seven seasons (2011-17) with the organization, holding roles including Video Coach, Assistant General Manager, and Director of Scouting.

"I've had the privilege of working closely with Jan for many years. His profound understanding of the game, strong connections with players and staff, and commitment to excellence make him perfect for this role," said James Boyd, former Ottawa 67's General Manager and now Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Ontario Hockey League. "The 67s organization will be in excellent hands under his leadership."

In 2017, Egert joined the Ottawa 67's as Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting. Over the past several years, he has played a key role in talent scouting, roster decisions, and operational planning for the organization. Additionally, he has represented Switzerland internationally, including serving as a video coach for the men's national team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to take on this role and contribute to the ongoing success of the 67's organization," said newly appointed General Manager Jan Egert. "It's always been a privilege to be involved with OSEG & the 67's over the past nine seasons, and I look forward to helping our team & players reach new milestones".

Under Egert's leadership, the Ottawa 67's strive to uphold their tradition of on-ice success, player development, and community involvement. His vision focuses on long-term growth, nurturing young talent, and preserving the organization's status as one of the top development programs in the Ontario Hockey League.

Outgoing General Manager James Boyd will remain with the organization until November 17 to assist Egert with the transition into this new role.

The 67s will be back on the ice tomorrow morning at the Canadian Tire Centre for their second School Day Game (6-7 Game) at 10:30 am to face the Kingston Frontenacs.







