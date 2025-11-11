2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 8

Published on November 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 8 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The CHL's top three remain unchanged for a second straight week. The Brantford Bulldogs (15-0-3-1) remain the CHL's lone unbeaten team in regulation, extending their 19-game point streak while leading the league in virtually every major category - from goals per game (5.26) to power play efficiency (41.0%). In the WHL, Everett (15-1-2-0) continues to mirror Brantford's dominance with a CHL-best 15 wins and a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0), powered by the steady play of Raiden LeGall in goal and Matias Vanhanen's offensive surge. Rounding out the top three, Windsor (15-3-1-1) remains one of the CHL's most balanced clubs, led by Liam Greentree's scoring touch and Joey Costanzo's consistency in goal - ranking among the OHL's best with a 1.81 GAA and .918 save percentage.

Two WHL teams are climbing fast, as the Prince Albert Raiders and Edmonton Oil Kings continue their rise up the rankings. The Raiders (12-1-3-0) have points in nine of their last 10 and sit third in the CHL with an .844 points percentage, backed by rookie standout Michal Orsulak and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Daxon Rudolph. Right behind them, the Oil Kings (14-4-1-1) have strung together five straight wins to stay atop the WHL's Eastern Conference, led by Colorado Avalanche prospect Max Curran and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Joe Iginla. Meanwhile, the Drummondville Voltigeurs (12-4-1-1) make their first CHL Top-10 appearance of the season, entering at No. 10 on the strength of a CHL-best eight-game winning streak. Behind rookie goaltender Jan Larys and the offensive trio of Jesse Allecia, Maxime Lafond, and Renaud Poulin, Drummondville has emerged as one of the hottest teams in the QMJHL heading into mid-November.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 8

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

5. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

6. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-8.

The next rankings will be released the week of November 17, following the ninth week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.