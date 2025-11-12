Petes Beat Generals to Extend Win Streak to Four Games
Published on November 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young (left) vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Tuesday, November 11, the Peterborough Petes hosted the rival Oshawa Generals for their annual Remembrance Day game presented by HW Transportation Group and in support of Wounded Warriors Canada. The Petes pulled away in the third period, scoring three times to win the game by a score of 6-2.
Brennan Faulkner led the way for the Petes, scoring twice and adding an assist, while Matthew Soto (1G, 1A), Aiden Young (1G, 1A), and Adam Levac (2A) all had two points each. Kaden McGregor and Leon Kolarik also scored, with Yanis Lutz, Colin Fitzgerald, Adam Novotný, and Braydon McCallum all picking up an assist. Easton Rye made 34 saves in the game, picking up his 10th win, good enough for second in the OHL.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (1:46) - Brennan Faulkner (7), Assists - Adam Levac (6), Matthew Soto (9)
Peterborough Goal (8:21) - Leon Kolarik (6), Assists - Yanis Lutz (8), Colin Fitzgerald (5)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (1:14) - Matthew Soto (8), Assists - Adam Novotný (8), Adam Levac (7)
Oshawa Goal (3:02) - Lucas Moore (3), Assist - Porter Byrd-Lietner (2)
Oshawa Goal (7:35) - Onni Kalto (4), Assist - Luke Posthumus (9)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (2:51) - Kaden McGregor (3), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal (7:28) - Aiden Young (5), Assist - Brennan Faulkner (3)
Peterborough Goal (19:17) EN - Brennan Faulkner (8), Assists - Braydon McCallum (13), Aiden Young (10)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 13, when they host the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Kaden McGregor (right) vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young (left) vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
