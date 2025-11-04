Petes Partner with MADD Canada for Thursday Game against Brantford
Published on November 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have partnered with MADD Canada for their game against the Brantford Bulldogs on Thursday, November 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.
The game is designed to raise awareness and funds supporting the victims and survivors of impaired driving. Activations for the game will include in-game reads, a MADD Canada concourse booth, a ceremonial puck drop, videoboard commercials, and a pass the bucket with proceeds in support of MADD Canada.
To learn more about MADD Canada in your community, including local events, volunteer opportunities, activities and service, click here.
Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
