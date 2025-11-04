Shoresy Night Returns this Friday

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are back on home ice this weekend, as they'll dress as the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs for a matchup with the Barrie Colts. This Shoresy night game will take place Friday, November 7th at 7:05pm where the boys in blue will look to set the tone. The Wolves will return on Sunday, November 9th at 2:05pm, when they'll face the Peterborough Petes.

Friday's game features the fourth instalment of Shoresy Night, where the Sudbury Wolves turn into the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs for a night to not only celebrate the show, but to raise money for a great cause. This year, the Wolves will be wearing a new design of the Blueberry Bulldogs jersey, with all game-worn and game-issued jerseys being available through online auction via Dash. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on these jerseys starting on Friday, November 7th at 6:00pm, with the auction closing on Thursday, November 13th at 2:00pm.

All proceeds from this year's auction will go towards Play It Forward, helping underprivileged kids grow and develop through sports. Stay tuned to both the Sudbury Wolves and Play it Forward socials and website for the link towards this year's Shoresy jersey auction.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Floors and Extras, who will be giving away Shoresy merch throughout the game to some lucky members of Wolves Nation. Wolves Nation are also encouraged to visit their table in the lower concourse for information on how to win these prizes.

Friday is also Trades and Union Night. Contractors and Tradespeople are encouraged to visit the Floors and Extras table to enter an exclusive prize draw. Throughout the night, live cams and social media shoutouts will go towards our Union and Tradespeople in the community.

Sunday's game features the second Jr. Wolves Sunday of the season, where fans will be able to skate post-game with select Wolves players! The Wolves will host the Peterborough Petes for the second and final time at home this season, with the previous matchup between the two seeing an 8-2 Wolves blowout win on October 26th. Sunday's game is a Remembrance Day game, where the Wolves will honour those who serve and those who have served with a pre-game ceremony. Veterans are encouraged to visit the box office on gameday, where they'll receive a $5 discount on tickets with military ID proof. Sunday's game is proudly sponsored by Sudbury.com, who continuously have shown their support of the Wolves and support of our armed forces.

Sunday's game will be a Sensory Friendly Game. Lowered sound levels, consistent lighting, and no goal horn will be prevalent throughout the game. Fans will also be offered a quiet room which will be located in the lower concourse if needed throughout the game.

Before this weekend's home games, the Wolves will travel to Barrie for the first half of a home-and-home on Thursday, November 6th. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm, as Wolves Nation can tune into the game either through FloHockey HERE or through the Listen Live radio broadcast through the Wolves website HERE.

