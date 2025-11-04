2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 7

Published on November 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 7 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Brantford Bulldogs, Everett Silvertips, and Windsor Spitfires anchor the top of the CHL Top-10 Rankings this week. Brantford holds firm at No. 1 for the fourth straight week, led by Seattle Kraken prospect Jake O'Brien - the CHL's scoring leader - and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Marek Vanacker, who continues to pace the OHL in goals. Just behind them, Everett returns to No. 2 on the strength of WHL goal co-leader Shea Busch and goaltender Raiden LeGall (11-0-1), as the Silvertips remain the only WHL club with 13 wins and boast one of the CHL's best goal differentials. Meanwhile, Windsor sits at No. 3, powered by Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree, who recorded his first hat trick of the season last week, and CHL scoring-leading defenceman Carson Woodall, who continues to drive play from the blue line.

Continuing their rise, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens climb for a fourth straight week to No. 4, driven by the strong two-way play of Nathan Lecompte and the steady production of Washington Capitals prospect Maxim Schäfer, alongside a penalty kill operating above 90%. The Prince Albert Raiders also move up again, now at No. 7, with San Jose Sharks prospect Max Heise and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Daxon Rudolph leading a team that remains unbeaten in regulation and among the CHL's toughest defensive squads. Making their season debut in the rankings, the Calgary Hitmen enter at No. 9, riding a seven-game point streak behind WHL goaltending leader Eric Tu and the play-driving efforts of Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Kale Dach.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 7

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

5. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

6. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

7. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

8. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-7.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.