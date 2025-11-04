Bulldogs Sign Free Agent Forward Joey Sinclair

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of free agent forward Joey Sinclair from the Sherwood Park Crusaders to a Standard Players Agreement commencing in the 2026-27 OHL season.

Sinclair, a Hamilton, ON product, has produced at every spot. The right-shot winger posted 17 goals & 30 assists for 47 points in 36 games with the Southern Tier Admirals at the U16 AAA level in the 2022-23 season followed by 19 goals & 39 assists for 58 points in 34 games with the U18 AAA Southern Tier Admirals in the 2023-24 season. Moving to the junior level for the 2024-25 season Sinclair starred for the Burlington Cougars of the OJHL collecting 21 goals & 40 assists for 61 points in 53 games while being named to the OJHL Second All-Prospect Team.

Heading west for the 2025-26 season, Sinclair leads the Sherwood Park Crusaders with 7 goals & 13 assists for 20 points in 14 games to open the season. Sinclair has also joined current Bulldogs Camron Hankai and Sam McCue in announcing a commitment to continue his playing career at Bowling Green University following his time in the junior ranks.

"Joey is a player we've had on our radar since last season." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He enjoyed an exceptional career in the OJHL, and his strong production has continued this year in Sherwood Park. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Bulldogs and look forward to getting him into the mix for the 2026 -27 season."







