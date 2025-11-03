Bulldogs Sign Free Agent Forward Joey Banas

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of free agent forward Joey Banas from the Buffalo Jr. Sabres to a Standard Players Agreement commencing in the 2026-27 OHL season.

Banas, of Buffalo, NY, skated the last two seasons with Salisbury School in the U.S. High School Prep ranks while playing with Avon Regals & Northern Connecticut Nor'Easters U16 AAA programs.

Joining the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in the OJHL for the 2025-26 season, Banas has begun to realize his potential scoring 14 goals & 20 assists for 34 points in just 20 games, leading the Jr. Sabres in scoring by 13 points over his next teammate. The 5'7", 165lb s right shot winger will draw comparisons to similarly gifted offensive forwards in Cooper Dennis & Nikolas Rossetto for his ability to create time & space with the puck and his tremendous shot & release combination.

"We believe strongly in development through the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Joey is an American player who we feel slipped through the cracks of the draft ". said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman.

"He's scoring at an exceptional rate and plays the game the right way in all three zones. We're very excited to sign him and believe he'll step into our lineup next season and make a major impact. In the meantime, we're thrilled to continue watching his progress with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres and plan to use him as an affiliate player immediately."







