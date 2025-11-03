Wednesday, November 5th Is Pink the Rink Sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Wednesday, November 5th is our annual Pink the Rink Night sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, as the Storm host the London Knights for the second meeting of the season. The Storm encourage fans in attendance to wear pink in support of breast cancer research and awareness.

It will be an exciting night at the Sleeman Centre as Wednesday becomes Ones-Day. Fans can enjoy a fun and affordable way to part in the excitement of Storm hockey with $1.00 hot dogs and new this season, a $1.00 special item available at Spyke's Sport Shop. The promo is valid when combined with any other regular-priced merchandise purchase. This Ones-Day special merchandise offering is a Storm ball cap valued at $29.99!

Wednesday's pre-game ceremony feature the annual Remembrance Day ceremony, followed my a cheque presentation to Wheels of Hope on behalf of the Guelph Storm and Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars. In the last four years, the Guelph Storm has raised over $53,000 for Wheel of Hope and Canadian Cancer Society with the help of Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars sponsored events.

Fans will have the opportunity to its to bid on the game-worn Pink the Rink jerseys starting on Wednesday, November 5ht at 5:00pm. In addition to the jersey auction, a limited number of Pink the Rink t-shirts will be available for purchase at Spyke's Spott Shop. Proceeds from the t-shirts will be donated to the

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer. Read more here.

