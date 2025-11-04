Learn More About Pink the Rink Night Sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Wednesday, November 5th is our annual Pink the Rink Night sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, as the Storm host the London Knights for the second meeting of the season. The Storm encourage fans in attendance to wear pink in support of breast cancer research and awareness.

Mark McMullen of Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars caught up with in-stand host Ryan Savein to chat about the annual game, the work of Wheels of Hope, and more!

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn Pink the Rink jerseys starting on Wednesday, November 5th at 5:00pm. In addition to the jersey auction, a limited number of Pink the Rink t-shirts will be available for purchase at Spyke's Sport Shop.

To purchase tickets over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Fame corridor of the Sleeman Centre.

