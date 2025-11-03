Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week
Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named OHL Rookie of the Week (Oct. 27 - Nov. 2), posting a 0.960 save percentage over two appearances.
Fetterolf stood out with two stellar performances. On October 29, against the Brampton Steelheads, he made 32 saves to secure a 3-2 victory. He then achieved his second career OHL shutout with a 16-save performance on November 2 against the Oshawa Generals. Throughout the week, the 17-year-old rookie went 2-0-0-0, with a goals-against average of 0.96 and a .960 save percentage, stopping 48 of 50 shots.
A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf signed with Ottawa as a free agent on June 10, 2025. Before joining the 67's, he played at USHS-Prep Gilmour Academy in Ohio, where he played 61 games with a 0.940 save percentage (SAV%) and 1623 saves. During the 2023-2024 season with Gilmour Academy, he played 41 games, ending with a .915 SAV%.
This season, Fetterolf holds a 1.87 GAA and a .925 save percentage over his first nine OHL games, including two shutouts. He recorded his first career shutout on October 17 against the Kingston Frontenacs. Ryder is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and was ranked W tier by NHL Central Scouting on October 20.
Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week:
Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg
