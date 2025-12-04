Ottawa 67's Acquire Forward Sam McCue from Brantford Bulldogs

Published on December 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired Sam McCue from the Brantford Bulldogs, along with a pick in the 2029 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, in exchange for sending a second and third round pick in the 2029 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection to the Bulldogs.

"We are pleased to welcome Sam to Ottawa and look forward to seeing him in the Barber Pole," said Ottawa 67's General Manager, Jan Egert. "Sam is a proven goal scorer in our league, and we look forward to his contributions to our team."

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

Sam McCue from the Brantford Bulldogs

5th round draft pick for the 2029 OHL Priority Selection Draft

To Brantford:

2nd round draft pick for the 2029 OHL Priority Selection Draft

3rd round draft pick for the 2029 OHL Priority Selection Draft

McCue, 20, was selected in the seventh round, 125th overall, in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Peterborough Petes.

The Sudbury native made his league debut during the Petes' 2022-23 championship season, appearing in 33 games while gaining valuable experience on a veteran roster. His offensive game took a notable step forward the following year, recording 16 points in 34 games with Peterborough before being traded to Owen Sound, where he added 21 points in another 34 appearances to close out the 2023-24 campaign. McCue continued to elevate his production in 2024-25, posting 31 points in 35 games with Owen Sound before a midseason move to Flint, where he recorded 24 points in just 20 games. He began the 2025-26 season with the Brantford Bulldogs, contributing 16 points in 25 games while maintaining his strong two-way presence.

He was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 7th round, 216th overall, of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.