Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from 67s for McCue

Published on December 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of a 2029 2nd (OTT) & 2029 3rd (OTT) in exchange for forward Sam McCue & a 2029 5th (BFD).

McCue, from Sudbury, ON was acquired by the Bulldogs prior to the 2025-26 season coming a season split between the Owen Sound Attack & Flint Firebirds where the left winger recorded 36 goals & 19 assists for 55 points across 55 games. Joining the Bulldogs, McCue had posted 10 goals & 6 assists for 16 points in 25 games. Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 7th round, 216th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the 2023 OHL Champion, with the Peterborough Petes, will head to nation's capital to finish his OHL career with the Ottawa 67's.

Following the acquisitions of Ben Danford, Zack Sandhu & Jett Luchanko, the Brantford Bulldogs add a pair of draft picks back to their stock in the exchange.







