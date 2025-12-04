Attack Set for Doubleheader with Otters at the Bayshore

Published on December 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Attack will be hoping to build off a strong 7-3 win over the KIngston Frontenacs this past Sunday as they get ready for a two game weekend with the Erie Otters, with the games on Friday and Saturday night at 7pm. This will also be the last time this season they Meafords own Jake Murray will be playing at the Bayshore. Also Friday night is the teams annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive night in support of the Owen Sound Fire Fighters Toy Drive, Saturday is the teams annual Attack Hunger Food Drive night presented by IG Wealth Management in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank in Owen Sound.

On Friday night, the Owen Sound Fire Fighters will be collecting new unwrapped toys in support of their toy drive at all of th gates while on Saturday members of the IG Wealth Management team will be on hand collecting non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army prior to the game.

Head to Head

This will be the second and third time that the Bears and Otters will face off this season with the Bears taking the first meeting on November 2nd 8-3 in Owen Sound. This weekend will also mark the last chance fans will get to see the Otters in Owen Sound this year during the regular season, so the Bears will be looking to take a commanding 3-0 season series lead in front of the home crowd.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK: (16-11-0-2)

Coming into this weekend the Bears are 16-11-0-2, good enough for fourth place in the Western Conference and tied for 1st in the Mid-West division. The Bears will be looking for their top point getters to keep it up, Pierce Mbuyi (14-22-36), Harry Nansi (9-26-35) and Tristan Delisle (19-16-35). Another player who could be a key factor in the success of the Attack this weekend is Jake Crawford who just made his return to the lineup this past week. Crawford got two assists in Sundays 7-3 win and will be looking to add to his 8 goals and 7 assists for 15 point stat line this weekend. Special teams will also be very important to the Bears success this weekend, with the Attack Power Play still sitting at second in the OHL working at 27.6%. The Attack has penalty kill has started moving back up the ranks in the OHL as it has moved up to 16th in the OHL up two spots from last week.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE OTTERS: (10-16-1-1)

Coming into the weekend the Otters are 10-16-1-1 and 5-4-0-1 in their last ten games. They are also on a two game winning streak with one of those wins coming on Tuesday night in KItchener. Leading the way for the Otters is Dylan Edwards (14-17-31), Gabriel Frasca (12-14-26) and fromer Attack forward Michael Dec (9-19-28). In net for the Otters this year has been Noah Erliden who has 7 wins on the year with a GAA of 3.33 and a SAV% of 0.904. For the Otters special teams both their power play and penalty kill sit in the bottom half of the league rankings. The teams penalty kill is working at 76.1% sitting at 13th in the OHL and their power play working at 17.4% sitting at 16th in the OHL.

DRAFTED OTTERS:

The Otters have just one player drafted into the NHL it is defenceman Ty Henry he was selected in the 6th round of the 2024 NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates. Please note, only Friday nights game from London will be aired on Rogers Television, Saturday will not be available on Rogers.

UP NEXT:

The Bears will play the two home games this weekend then head on the road for three games next week. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.







