Game Day - December 5 - SAG at GUE

Published on December 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's the 8th annual Toy Drive Night sponsored by Zehrs!

Zehrs in partnership with the Guelph Storm are rewarding fans that support the Salvation Army by donating a new unwrapped toy for local families during the holiday season. Each fan who donates an unwrapped toy will receive a raffle ticket to win great prizes donated by Zehrs and the Guelph Storm. The top prize includes a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2025/2026 team. New toys can be donated in the Community Corner at the top of section 116.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Alex McLean

9th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in 23 games this season

Finished his last game with a goal and 2 assists and +2

Who to Watch - Saginaw Spirit

Nikita Klepov

35th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

Has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 26 games this season

Given an "A" ranking (indicating 1st round candidate) on NHL Central Scoutings preliminary players to watch list

Played in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, December 5th 2025 - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, December 7th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

Friday, December 12th 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

