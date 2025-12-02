Game Day - December 3 - GUE at BRAM

It's the Storm and the Steelheads for another school day game!

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list. Please note that with an 11:00 a.m. puck drop, some locations may not be open. Please check specific restaurant hours of operation.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists) in 17 games this season

Had a 2 goal game on Sunday against the Sudbury Wolves

Who to Watch - Brampton Steelheads

Jakub Fibigr

7th round pick of the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

16th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft

Has 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists) in 24 games this season

Has 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in his last 4 games

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, December 5th 2025 - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, December 7th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

Friday, December 12th 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

