Game Day - December 3 - GUE at BRAM
Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's the Storm and the Steelheads for another school day game!
Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list. Please note that with an 11:00 a.m. puck drop, some locations may not be open. Please check specific restaurant hours of operation.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Carter Stevens
35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists) in 17 games this season
Had a 2 goal game on Sunday against the Sudbury Wolves
Who to Watch - Brampton Steelheads
Jakub Fibigr
7th round pick of the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
16th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft
Has 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists) in 24 games this season
Has 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in his last 4 games
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, December 5th 2025 - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, December 7th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
Friday, December 12th 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
