Attack Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive Game in Support of Owen Sound Fire Fighters Set for Friday

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce the return of the Toys for Tots Toy Drive Game, supporting the Owen Sound Fire Fighters' annual holiday toy drive. The Toys for Tots Toy Drive will take place at Friday nights game against the Erie Otters at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate at the entry gates. Members of the Owen Sound Fire Department will be in attendance collecting toys, helping ensure local families in need experience a brighter and more joyful holiday season.

"The generosity of our fans is unmatched," said Attack Manager of Marketing and Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "Every year, this community rallies around those who need it most, and we're thrilled to partner with the Owen Sound Fire Fighters once again to support families across Grey and Bruce."

The team encourages early arrival to help facilitate toy collection at the entrances and to ensure fans don't miss any of the special in-game activities. The team will also collect toy donations at the Bayshore before the game or the week after and provide them back to the Fire Department.

For more information about the event or ticket purchases, please visit attackhockey.com or contact the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office in person, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com..

Together, let's fill the holidays with joy for local kids.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.