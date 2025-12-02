Attack Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive Game in Support of Owen Sound Fire Fighters Set for Friday
Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce the return of the Toys for Tots Toy Drive Game, supporting the Owen Sound Fire Fighters' annual holiday toy drive. The Toys for Tots Toy Drive will take place at Friday nights game against the Erie Otters at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.
Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate at the entry gates. Members of the Owen Sound Fire Department will be in attendance collecting toys, helping ensure local families in need experience a brighter and more joyful holiday season.
"The generosity of our fans is unmatched," said Attack Manager of Marketing and Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "Every year, this community rallies around those who need it most, and we're thrilled to partner with the Owen Sound Fire Fighters once again to support families across Grey and Bruce."
The team encourages early arrival to help facilitate toy collection at the entrances and to ensure fans don't miss any of the special in-game activities. The team will also collect toy donations at the Bayshore before the game or the week after and provide them back to the Fire Department.
For more information about the event or ticket purchases, please visit attackhockey.com or contact the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office in person, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com..
Together, let's fill the holidays with joy for local kids.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for November - OHL
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL Player of the Month for November - Flint Firebirds
- Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington Adopt-A-Family Program - Guelph Storm
- The Road Ahead: Teddy Toss Time - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Month - Ottawa 67's
- Fronts this Week: It's Teddy Bear Toss Week - Kingston Frontenacs
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 10 & 11 - OHL
- Attack Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive Game in Support of Owen Sound Fire Fighters Set for Friday - Owen Sound Attack
- Firebirds Ranked 8th in CHL Top-10 Rankings for Week 10 & 11 - Flint Firebirds
- Greyhounds Announce Details for Teddy Bear Toss Game - Presented by Bell - Soo Greyhounds
- Rangers Welcome Erie for 30th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 24-30 - Flint Firebirds
- Knights Donate $32,000 to Children's Health Foundation Supporting Pediatric Cardiology - London Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Owen Sound Attack Stories
- Attack Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive Game in Support of Owen Sound Fire Fighters Set for Friday
- OHL Friday Night Faceoff: Erie at Owen Sound
- Attack Host Frontenacs in 7-3 Owen Sound Win for IPC Sunday
- Owen Sound in Close 3-2 Loss Game against Windsor Spitfires
- Max Delisle Named Attack Academic Player of the Month