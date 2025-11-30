Attack Host Frontenacs in 7-3 Owen Sound Win for IPC Sunday

Published on November 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The first meeting of the season between the Owen Sound Attack and the Kingston Frontenacs happened Sunday Nov. 30, 2025. In a 7-3 battle, the Attack would dominate the last two periods of the afternoon overthrowing the Frontenacs in regulation. Getting Kingston on the board were goal-scorers Tomas Pobezal (7), Robin Kuzma (7) and Andrew Kuzma (10). In the ranks for the Attack, we would see much action from Jake Crawford taking two goals, and Noah Nelson, Wesley Royston, Braedyn Rogers and Cole Zurawski adding one each to the final score. In between the pipes for the Attack was Goaltender Matthew Koprowski making 39 saves of 42 shots.

A sore first start to the game as the Attack recorded no shots on net in the first 6 minutes of play. Kingston would push for a strong start, pelting the Attack net with chances. Koprowski would remain a calm force for Owen Sound allowing nothing past his wing. part way through, the Attack would find themselves paired against a now tired Kingston. With new life in the bears, Frontenacs goaltender Gavin Betts would face many shots. No movement would be seen from either side in the period.

Carrying their spirits into the second period, the Attack would pull together quickly in the first few seconds. Off the middle, the lone ranger Wesley Royston would race the Frontenacs' net with a shooting goal; the Attack's first of many. Kingston would clap back with a tying goal of their own not shortly after, but the Attack would regroup. Picking up the puck at the blue line would be John Banks, tossing it over to Braedyn Rogers who rocketed the puck straight into the back of Kingston's net. 11 minutes in, and Caden Taylor would pick up a hustling puck headed towards the Frontenacs net. Tipping the puck to Lenny Greenberg, Greenberg would swing the puck in behind the crease. Now halfway through the period the Attack stood two points ahead of the Frontenacs. Kingston would pull one more trick out of their hat, Kuzma would steal the puck from under the Attack, heading towards the Attack net where the Frontenacs would see another point.

The final 20 minutes would stay red hot for the Attack, who pushed a strong force of offensive power into Kingston's territory. Controlling up to the left point, Noah Nelson would ring off a deflected shot straight into the back of Betts bringing the Attack to a 4-3 lead. Wanting a piece of the pie, Crawford would rush the Kingston's net not moments after the previous goal, short-handed, bringing the Attack back up to a 2-goal-lead. With under ten minutes left in the period, The Attack pushed forward once again. Ending up in the left side of the of net, Zurawski would make a controlled wrist shot to the net, going through the chaos of players in front, into the netting. Little time left on the clock and the Attack were still hungry. Crawford would get another chance at a quick actioned rebound shot earning the Attack their final and 7th goal of the game.

