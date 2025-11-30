Max Delisle Named Attack Academic Player of the Month

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack recognized rookie forward Max Delisle for his Academic Player of the Month Award for the month of October before Saturday's game against the Windsor Spitfires.

Delisle has had quite a start to the season, both on and off the ice. Delisle has excelled in the classroom, being named the team's Academic Player of the Month of October, finishing the month with an average of 88%, 91 in Grade 12 International Business, 81 in Grade 11 Functions and 90 in both Co-operative studies and Grade 11 English, all University level courses.







