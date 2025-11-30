Max Delisle Named Attack Academic Player of the Month
Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Owen Sound Attack recognized rookie forward Max Delisle for his Academic Player of the Month Award for the month of October before Saturday's game against the Windsor Spitfires.
Delisle has had quite a start to the season, both on and off the ice. Delisle has excelled in the classroom, being named the team's Academic Player of the Month of October, finishing the month with an average of 88%, 91 in Grade 12 International Business, 81 in Grade 11 Functions and 90 in both Co-operative studies and Grade 11 English, all University level courses.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Barabanov, Gervais Each Score Twice in Loss to Knights - Saginaw Spirit
- Dec and Edwards Each Have Three Points as Otters Down Petes - Erie Otters
- Kitchener Drop Hard Fought Battle in Brantford - Kitchener Rangers
- Perreault, Kolarik Score in Petes Loss to Otters - Peterborough Petes
- Game Day - November 30 - SBY at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Owen Sound in Close 3-2 Loss Game against Windsor Spitfires - Owen Sound Attack
- Max Delisle Named Attack Academic Player of the Month - Owen Sound Attack
- Kitchener Travel to TD Civic Centre to Square off with League Leading Bulldogs - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Set to Visit Barrie for the First Time this Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Zhilkin Named West Division's Academic Player of the Month for November - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs London Knights - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 26, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Owen Sound Attack Stories
- Owen Sound in Close 3-2 Loss Game against Windsor Spitfires
- Max Delisle Named Attack Academic Player of the Month
- Attack Look for 4 Point Weekend against Spitfires and Frontenacs
- More Than 230 Medications Returned During 'Attacking Medication Misuse' Campaign
- A 3-1 Attack Loss in Windsor Leaves for a Long Bus Ride Home