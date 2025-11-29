Frontenacs Set to Visit Barrie for the First Time this Season

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Barrie - It's a quick turnaround for the Kingston Frontenacs, as the team played at Slush Puppie Place on Friday night and now hits the road and head's to Barrie for a Saturday night tilt with the Colts.

The Frontenacs offensive struggles continued on Friday, falling to the North Bay Battalion by a score of 4-1. Andrew Kuzma scored the lone goal for Kingston on the power play. Maybe a sign of things to come? Kuzma has been great for Kingston over the last two weeks. In six games, the overager has four goals. That type of production should help Kingston jumpstart their offence.

The trip to Barrie is the first for the Frontenacs since their game seven loss in the second round of the OHL playoffs last season. It's also the first time these two teams have met since the 2024-25 postseason. The Colts, like the Frontenacs have had lots of roster turnover since that series last April. Barrie sits atop the Central Division with a 13-8-1-4 record entering Saturday.

The History between these two sides is fairly even through the past five years. The Frontenacs are 7-9 since the 2020-21 season against the Colts in the regular season, and enter Saturday with a 3-5 record at Sadlon Arena in that time span.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Tyler Hopkins (#91)

All the Leafs fans in the greater Kingston area have watched Tyler Hopkins with a big smile on their face this season. The Toronto third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has done everything asked of him so far this season. Always touted as a defensive-minded centre, Hopkins has stepped up his offensive game this year. Entering Saturday, Hopkins has 22 points on the season, which is good for the team lead. Watch for Hopkins to try and extend that points lead Saturday night.

Barrie - Kashawn Aitcheson (#77)

A name most Frontenacs fans will remember from the playoff series last season, Kashawn Aitcheson, plays every game with an energy and attitude you won't find anywhere else. The first-round pick of the Islanders in the most recent NHL draft is big, fast and can score at any moment from his defensive position. The Frontenacs will need to keep their eyes on Aitcheson all night long.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







