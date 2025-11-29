Kitchener Travel to TD Civic Centre to Square off with League Leading Bulldogs

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Brantford, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will be in tough Saturday night as they hit the road for the second half of a back-to-back to visit the league leading Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 430 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

These two teams have already met once this season during Kitchener's home opener on September 19th, when the Rangers edged the Bulldogs 4-3. Although much different rosters then for both sides, Cameron Arquette and Tanner Lam led the way, each netting a pair of goals to secure the narrow victory. Kitchener erased a 3-0 deficit in the third period with Tanner Lam scoring two highlight reel goals.

Since 2020, the Rangers have faced the Bulldogs seven times, posting a 5-1-1-0 record. The teams split the matchups between three games in Brantford and four in Kitchener. The Blueshirts won all four home games, two in regulation and two in overtime, and went 1-1-1-0 on the road, earning a regulation win, a regulation loss and an overtime loss in Brantford.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (15-7-2-0)

After posting six goals in each of their last two games, Kitchener has surged back to the top spot in the Midwest Division and second spot in the Western Conference. The Rangers now look to keep that momentum rolling as they head into a spotlight matchup against the league's strongest team tonight.

Jakub Chromiak picked up three assists on Friday, bringing him to 14 points through 24 games. Cameron Reid (6G, 15A) turned in a strong performance as well, burying two goals, including a power-play strike, to move into fourth on the team with 21 points. Jack Pridham (11G,14A), the team's second-leading scorer, chipped in two assists, further strengthening the Rangers' top six attack.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS (18-1-4-1)

Brantford finally saw their streak of recording at least a point at an impressive 23 games. The Bulldogs own the league's best record with 41 points in 23 games. As with the Rangers, the Bulldogs' most recent matchup was on Friday, when they fell to the Brampton Steelheads 2-1.

Jake O'Brien, Marek Vanacker, and Adam Benak are among the league's top performers. O'Brien sits second in the league, earning 41 points in 22 games, three ahead of Benak through the same number of contests. Vanacker tops both teammates in goals with 21, sitting third in the league, while totalling 32 points overall.

The Kitchener Rangers will see a familiar foe in the likes of Jett Luchanko who will play his second game for his new team. Jett has played Kitchener twice this season picking up an assist.

Ryerson Leenders ranks third among league goaltenders with a .924 save percentage and a 2.12 goals-against average.

Drafted Bulldogs:

The Bulldogs feature 11 players that have been drafted to the NHL. Adam Benak (Minnesota Wild), Jake O'Brien (Seattle Kraken), Parker Holmes (Chicago Blackhawks), and Edison Engle (Winnipeg Jets) were selected in 2025. Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers), Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs), Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks), Adam Jiricek (St. Louis Blues), Owen Protz (Montreal Canadiens), Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Ryerson Leenders (Buffalo Sabres) were drafted in 2024.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Brantford Bulldogs will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 430 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers return home on Tuesday, as they get set to host the Erie Otters for the 30th annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Night! For more information on Teddy Bear Toss Night, please head to kitchenerrangers.com. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







