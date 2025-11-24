Kitchener Offence Explodes in Big Win over Oshawa
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Oshawa, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers were a perfect 2/2 on the power play and put six past the Oshawa Generals Sunday night on route to a 6-2 victory. The Rangers now sit two points back of the division lead with three games in hand on the Owen Sound Attack.
Jacob Xu opened the scoring recording his first career OHL goal. Kitchener scored three unanswered, two on the power play before Oshawa pulled the game back within a goal 17 seconds into the third period. Five minutes later a Christian Humphreys breakaway goal put the Rangers back up a pair and sent them on their way adding two more goals to put the game out of reach.
Alexander Bilecki was the game's first star with one goal and two assists. Jason Schaubel was a steadying force in the Rangers goal turning aside 33 Oshawa shots.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - OSH 0
4:53 Jacob Xu (1) - Alexander Bilecki
KIT 2 - OSH 0 - PPG
11:38 Jack Pridham (11) - Tanner Lam, Cameron Reid
Second Period
KIT 3 - OSH 0 - PPG
8:35 Alexander Bilecki (4) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
KIT 3 - OSH 1 - PPG
18:22 Lucas Moore (5) - Aiden O'Donnell, Luke Posthumus
Third Period
KIT 3 - OSH 2
0:16 Aiden O'Donnell (6) - Owen Griffin, Leo Laschon
KIT 4 - OSH 2
5:08 Christian Humphreys (9) - Unassisted
KIT 5 - OSH 2
11:58 Cameron Arquette (8) - Alexander Bilecki, Haeden Ellis
KIT 6 - OSH 2 - ENG
19:34 Cameron Reid (4) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 33 - OSH 35
Power play: KIT 2/2 - OSH 1/5
FO%: KIT 49% - OSH 51%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 33/35 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
Jaden Cholette (OSH) - 27/32 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Rangers will play their final home game in November Friday night agains the Niagara IceDogs. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
