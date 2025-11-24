Kitchener Offence Explodes in Big Win over Oshawa

Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations along the bench

Oshawa, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers were a perfect 2/2 on the power play and put six past the Oshawa Generals Sunday night on route to a 6-2 victory. The Rangers now sit two points back of the division lead with three games in hand on the Owen Sound Attack.

Jacob Xu opened the scoring recording his first career OHL goal. Kitchener scored three unanswered, two on the power play before Oshawa pulled the game back within a goal 17 seconds into the third period. Five minutes later a Christian Humphreys breakaway goal put the Rangers back up a pair and sent them on their way adding two more goals to put the game out of reach.

Alexander Bilecki was the game's first star with one goal and two assists. Jason Schaubel was a steadying force in the Rangers goal turning aside 33 Oshawa shots.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - OSH 0

4:53 Jacob Xu (1) - Alexander Bilecki

KIT 2 - OSH 0 - PPG

11:38 Jack Pridham (11) - Tanner Lam, Cameron Reid

Second Period

KIT 3 - OSH 0 - PPG

8:35 Alexander Bilecki (4) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

KIT 3 - OSH 1 - PPG

18:22 Lucas Moore (5) - Aiden O'Donnell, Luke Posthumus

Third Period

KIT 3 - OSH 2

0:16 Aiden O'Donnell (6) - Owen Griffin, Leo Laschon

KIT 4 - OSH 2

5:08 Christian Humphreys (9) - Unassisted

KIT 5 - OSH 2

11:58 Cameron Arquette (8) - Alexander Bilecki, Haeden Ellis

KIT 6 - OSH 2 - ENG

19:34 Cameron Reid (4) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 33 - OSH 35

Power play: KIT 2/2 - OSH 1/5

FO%: KIT 49% - OSH 51%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 33/35 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

Jaden Cholette (OSH) - 27/32 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will play their final home game in November Friday night agains the Niagara IceDogs. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

