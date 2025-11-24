Attack Can't Stop the Streaking Firebirds

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack came into Sunday hoping to close out their three game weekend with a win as they welcomed the Flint Firebirds to the Bayshore for the first time this season. Coming into the game the Firebirds were looking to make it nine in a row and three in a row against the Attack.

The Attack would continue their streak of hot starts in games when Lenny Greenberg got knocked down, recovered, found the puck at his feet and fired a fluttering puck towards the net that Mason Vaccari could not see and found the back of the net to open the scoring. The rest of the frame would be all Flint as they got two goals just 4 minutes apart, one at the 12 minute mark when Alex Kostov got the puck at the top of the circle on the power play and ripped it past Carter George to even things up at one. At the 8 minute mark, back on the power play, the Firebirds would take the lead when Jimmy Lombardi received a pass from Kostov at the bottom of the circle where he walked out and ripped it past George.

The second started very slow with a tonne of neutral zone battles but with just four minutes to go, the Firebirds extended their lead when Josh Bonnyman snuck a wrist shot past George making it 3-1. Then with just over a minute left in the second frame, Bryson Morgan scored his first OHL goal when he found the puck out front of the net and fired it past a diving George. The Firebirds took a 3 goal lead into the third and final frame.

The Bears would start the comeback early in the third on the power play when Noah Nelson found a rebound of a Noah Roberts shot and fired it past a diving Vaccari. The Attack added one more on the power play when Caden Taylor found Tristan Delisle's stick in front of the net tipping it past Vaccari. Not even a minute later the Firebirds would restore their two goal lead when Nathan Aspinall ripped a one-timer past a screened George. The Firebirds added an empty net goal that would seal the win for the Firebirds.

Up next for the Bears is a Wednesday game in Windsor then they will return home for a 4pm game to cap off a home-and-home with the Spitfires on Saturday and then a 2pm game with Kingston Sunday. Tickets are available for both home games at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452, or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.