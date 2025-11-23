Game Day - November 23 - GUE at WSR

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm travel to the western conference leaders, the Windsor Spitfires.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Royal City Brewing Company to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Windsor. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Royal City Brewing Company by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at at (888)-485-2739.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Parker Snelgrove

Has 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) in 23 games this season

Has a goal in his last 2 games

Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires

Liam Greentree

26th overall pick by the LA Kings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) through 16 games

Had 2 assists in his last game against the Storm

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, November 28th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday November 30th 2025 - Sudbury Wolves @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

