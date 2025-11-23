Game Day - November 23 - GUE at WSR
Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm travel to the western conference leaders, the Windsor Spitfires.
Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Royal City Brewing Company to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Windsor. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Royal City Brewing Company by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at at (888)-485-2739.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Parker Snelgrove
Has 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) in 23 games this season
Has a goal in his last 2 games
Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires
Liam Greentree
26th overall pick by the LA Kings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) through 16 games
Had 2 assists in his last game against the Storm
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, November 28th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday November 30th 2025 - Sudbury Wolves @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
