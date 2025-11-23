Generals Host Rangers on Steve Dangle Night

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals go for their third straight win when they host the Kitchener Rangers on Steve Dangle Night to close out their home stand.

Playing solid hockey in their first two games of this short home stretch, the Generals will look for another strong showing on both sides of the puck.

Jaden Cholette comes in red hot with consecutive shutouts in Oshawa's wins and has stopped the last 51 shots he has faced dating back to his last three starts.

With the defensive side already holding strong, Oshawa was able to get the offense rolling again Friday night against North Bay, where Owen Griffin picked up three points and Anthony Figliomeni and Lucas Moore each recording two helpers.

The visiting Rangers are also looking for results after a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa 67s at home on Friday. Hoping to do damage this season after last year's tough Western Conference Finals exit to London, Kitchener is hungry for points as they are in a tight race in the Midwest Division.

Tonight marks the first of two meetings this year between two historic franchises in their respective conferences. Oshawa took both matchups against Kitchener last season, both by one-goal margins, and have four wins in their last six matchups overall against the Rangers.

Coming off his first goal as a General in Friday's game, look for Aiden O'Donnell to continue excelling his offense. Acquired from the Bulldogs in the Ben Danford/Zack Sandhu trade, O'Donnell has shown his upside with his nose for the net and his playmaking senses.

Defender Cameron Reid is off to a fantastic start on the Kitchener blue line with 17 points in 20 games, and the Nashville prospect is poised for a big year. Reid's explosive skating abilities allow him to elude those defending him, set up his forwards and break the puck up ice.

Action gets underway at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.