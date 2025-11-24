Birds Cruise in Owen Sound, 6-3, for Ninth Consecutive Win

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds gather after a goal

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Owen Sound Attack) Flint Firebirds gather after a goal

OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Alex Kostov had a goal and two assists, Jimmy Lombardi scored twice and Bryson Morgan put up a goal and an assist as the Firebirds beat the Owen Sound Attack, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Flint's win was its ninth in a row.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After Owen Sound went ahead on an early goal from Lenny Greenberg, the Firebirds struck for a pair of first period power play goals to take the lead. First, Kostov slung a wrist shot from the left circle that darted through traffic and beat Carter George to tie the game. Then, Kostov fed Lombardi at the bottom of the left circle. Lombardi flicked a shot high past George on the glove side and Flint took a 2-1 lead.

The Birds added to their lead in the second period when Josh Bonnyman carried the puck into the attacking zone. He loaded up and fired a shot that George got a piece of it but not enough as it trickled through and into the net, pushing the score to 3-1.

Flint struck again at the tail end of the period with another power play goal. Morgan charged the net and stuffed home a rebound for his first career OHL goal, extending the lead to 4-1.

Owen Sound responded with a goal early in the third from Noah Nelson. The Attack got another one on the power play when Caden Taylor hit Tristan Delisle for a redirection on the back door to bring Owen Sound within one.

But the Birds answered again less than a minute after the Delisle goal. Ihnat Pazii hit Nathan Aspinall for a one-timer from the high slot that he blasted through George. Flint then added an empty-net goal from Lombardi in the final minute of the game and went on to win, 6-3.

The Firebirds improved their record to 17-6-1-0 with their win while Owen Sound fell to 15-8-0-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint has now won nine consecutive games, the longest winning streak by any OHL team this season...Bryson Morgan's goal was the first of his OHL career...Ihnat Pazii recorded his first point as a Firebird...Flint went 3-for-6 on the power play. Three power play goals were the most the Firebirds have scored in a single game this season.

UP NEXT:

Flint heads home on Wednesday night to take on the Saginaw Spirit in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. It's ABC12 Coats for Kids Night and fans who donate a new or gently used coat can get a free ticket courtesy of ABC12. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Flint Firebirds gather after a goal

