Game Day, Game 24, Firebirds at Attack - 2 p.m.

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Owen Sound, Ontario

2:00 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall put up two goals and an assist, Jimmy Lombardi and Urban Podrekar each had a goal and an assist and the Firebirds held off a late push to beat the Guelph Storm, 4-3, on Saturday evening at the Sleeman Centre. Mason Courville made 28 saves as the Firebirds won their eighth straight game.

HOTTER THAN ANYBODY: Flint has now won eight games in a row, which is the longest active winning streak in the OHL and is tied for the longest winning streak by any OHL team this season. The Birds have matched the eight-game heater the Brantford Bulldogs went on between October 9 - 26. Flint has outscored its opponents, 36-18, during its winning streak.

CLATTENBURG'S DEBUT: Former Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg made his NHL debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Clattenburg had two shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and a roughing minor in Edmonton's 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Firebirds conclude a stretch of three games in three days on Sunday, all of which have come on the road. It's the second three-in-three for the Birds this season; they previously won two out of three when they played at Kitchener then home against Erie and Owen Sound in the span of three days. Flint is 7-3-1-0 on the road this season and has won its last four road games.

BIRDS AND THE BEARS: Sunday's game is the third of the season between Flint and Owen Sound. The Firebirds lead the season series, 2-0-0-0, having won both of their games on home ice by 6-2 final scores. Nathan Aspinall leads the Firebirds with two goals and four assists in the two games while Chris Thibodeau has two goals and three assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Ihnat Pazii made his Firebirds debut on Saturday in Guelph after being acquired from the North Bay Battalion on Friday night. Pazii had four shots on goal in his first game for Flint...Owen Sound beat Ottawa, 2-1, on home ice on Saturday night...the Firebirds are now 8-0-1-0 in one-goal games this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds return home on Wednesday to host the Saginaw Spirit in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. A win would clinch the Cup victory for the Firebirds. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.