Sarnia Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this afternoon that the Hockey Club has acquired forward Tyler Challenger from the Erie Otters in exchange for forward Kase Kamzik.

"We see a lot of upside in Kamzik and sincerely appreciate Kase and his family trusting us to support his move into the Ontario Hockey League," said Seca. "He's a young player with strong potential, and this transition opens up more opportunity for him as he continues to take important steps in his development. We wish him and his family nothing but success moving forward."

Challenger, a 6'2", 202-pound forward from Mississauga, Ontario, was selected 10th overall by Erie in the first round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Born in 2008, he has appeared in 63 games during the 2024-25 season, recording 6 goals, 4 assists, and 10 points while continuing to grow into his game at the OHL level.

"Challenger is a former first-round pick who brings the skating ability, size, and power we believe can make an immediate impact," Seca noted. "He plays with pace and physicality, and we're confident our environment will help him build his confidence and allow his game to continue to grow. We're excited to welcome him to Sarnia and look forward to watching him thrive as part of our group."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.