Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club has announced a pair of roster moves today involving forward Ruslan Karimov and defenceman Jack O'Brien.

The team has confirmed that Ruslan Karimov has been claimed by the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Karimov, who joined the Sting as an import selection, will report to Regina immediately.

"The growth and development of our younger players have naturally led to less ice time for Ruslan," said Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca. "We felt he's a worthy import player in the CHL and worked across all three leagues to find him a home. We wish Ruslan all the best moving forward."

In addition, the Sting have traded Jack O'Brien to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in exchange for an 11th-round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection. O'Brien, who began the year in the USHL, joined the Sting organization earlier last season.

"O'Brien started the year in the USHL, we've established some depth on the back end, this is a trade that generates an asset and provides the player a chance to keep playing in the OHL," added Seca.

Both transactions reflect the Sting's continued commitment to providing players with opportunities for development while maintaining a competitive and balanced roster heading into the 2025-26 OHL season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.