Seventeen OHL Players Selected to Represent Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is proud to congratulate 17 OHL players on being selected to represent Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge set to take place in Truro, Nova Scotia from November 2-8. A total of 44 players from across the Canadian Hockey League were included.

The rosters were selected by head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, AB), Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar (Tottenham, ON) and Mike Johnston (Darmouth, NS/Portland, WHL), U17 lead with the POE management group.

Benoit Roy (Sudbury, ON), director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, also provided input, along with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Scott Grieve (Ontario/Erie, OHL), Jared Power (West), Rob Simpson (Ontario/London, OHL) and Darren Sutherland (Atlantic).

U17 directors of operations Dave Drinkill (Elmvale, ON/Saginaw, OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sundridge, ON/Sarnia, OHL) provided additional support.

Canada Red: Max Delisle (F, Owen Sound Attack), Ryerson Edgar (F, Niagara IceDogs), Peter Green (D, Brampton Steelheads), John McLaughlin (F, Windsor Spitfires), Charlie Murata (F, Flint Firebirds), Camryn Warren (F, North Bay Battalion), Dave Drinkill (Director of Operations, Saginaw Spirit), Brendan Taylor (Assistant Coach, Soo Greyhounds), David Pandolfi (Athletic Therapist, Niagara IceDogs)

Canada White: Kaden Aucoin (D, Sarnia Sting), Brock Chitaroni (F, Ottawa 67's), Alexander Forrest (D, Kitchener Rangers/Cambridge RedHawks, GOHL), Ryan Hanrahan (F, Saginaw Spirit), Matthew Henderson (D, Kingston Frontenacs), Aleks Kulemin (F, Kingston Frontenacs), Brenner Lammens (F, Sarnia Sting), Cooper McAslan (D, London Knights/London Nationals, GOHL), Kaden McGregor (F, Peterborough Petes), Sam Roberts (F, Oshawa Generals), Jaakko Wycisk (F, Guelph Storm), Dylan Seca (Director of Operations, Sarnia Sting), Scott Barney (Head Coach, Sudbury Wolves), Andrew Mercer (Goaltending Consultant, Ottawa 67's), Alex Darling (Video Coach, Peterborough Petes), J.R. Grant (Equipment Manager, Windsor Spitfires)

The 2025 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30pm AT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 7:30pm AT. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 8 with the medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst and Wolfville on Oct. 31 at 7:30pm AT.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the medal games; check local listings for details.

Fans looking to secure their seat to watch the top under-17 players from five countries can purchase a variety of ticket options including full-event packages, weekend packages, family packages and single-game tickets at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets.

