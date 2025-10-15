Edgar and Pandolfi Named to Team Canada U17 World Challenge

St Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs are proud to congratulate rookie forward Ryerson Edgar and Head Athletic Therapist David Pandolfi on being selected to represent Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge Team Red, set to take place in Truro, Nova Scotia from November 2-8.

Edgar has had a great start to his rookie campaign, with nine goals (4G-5A), after being selected in the First Round, 10th Overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Pandolfi joined the IceDogs in 2022 and uses a holistic lens to address injury prevention and rehabilitation of all who strive to become a better version of themselves. David incorporates not only the physical aspect of rehabilitation but also the mental aspect through adding a winning mindset to the therapy room - striving to achieve winning habits.

The rosters were selected by head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, AB), Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar (Tottenham, ON) and Mike Johnston (Darmouth, NS/Portland, WHL), U17 lead with the POE management group.

Benoit Roy (Sudbury, ON), director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, also provided input, along with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Scott Grieve (Ontario/Erie, OHL), Jared Power (West), Rob Simpson (Ontario/London, OHL) and Darren Sutherland (Atlantic).

U17 directors of operations Dave Drinkill (Elmvale, ON/Saginaw, OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sundridge, ON/Sarnia, OHL) provided additional support.

The 2025 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30pm AT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 7:30pm AT. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 8 with the medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst and Wolfville on Oct. 31 at 7:30pm AT.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the medal games; check local listings for details.

Fans looking to secure their seat to watch the top under-17 players from five countries can purchase a variety of ticket options including full-event packages, weekend packages, family packages and single-game tickets at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets.

For more information on Hockey Canada and the U17 World Challenge, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.







