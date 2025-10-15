Charlie Murata to Represent Canada at U17 World Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds forward Charlie Murata

CALGARY, Alberta - Hockey Canada announced on Wednesday that Firebirds forward Charlie Murata will represent his country at the 2025 U17 World Challenge, set to take place from November 2-8 in Truro, Nova Scotia. Murata is one of 17 OHL players named to a Hockey Canada roster and will skate for Canada Red.

Murata has appeared in seven games for the Firebirds thus far during his rookie season and has one goal and five assists. The Scarborough, Ontario native was selected by Flint in the first round with the eighth overall pick of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He is eligible for the 2027 NHL draft and has also announced a verbal commitment to play NCAA hockey for Michigan State University.

Hockey Canada ices two teams for the U17 World Challenge, Canada White and Canada Red. The rosters were selected by head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, AB), Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar (Tottenham, ON) and Mike Johnston (Darmouth, NS/Portland, WHL), U17 lead with the POE management group.

Benoit Roy (Sudbury, ON), director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, also provided input, along with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Scott Grieve (Ontario/Erie, OHL), Jared Power (West), Rob Simpson (Ontario/London, OHL) and Darren Sutherland (Atlantic).

U17 directors of operations Dave Drinkill (Elmvale, ON/Saginaw, OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sundridge, ON/Sarnia, OHL) provided additional support.

The Firebirds return to action on Saturday night at home for the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. It's the first of two games between the Firebirds and the Spirit over the weekend as Flint will visit Saginaw on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., with the home and home scheduled as part of OHL Rivalry Week.

