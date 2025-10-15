Alex Forrest Named to Canada White for 2025 U17 World Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON







Kitchener, ON - Hockey Canada announced today that Alex Forrest has been selected to Canada White for the 2025 U17 World Challenge set for Nov. 2-8 at Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Forrest has skated in two games for the Rangers this season and has also featured in seven games for the Cambridge Redhawks in the GOHL. In those seven games, Forrest is recording 2.43 points per game as a rookie which also leads his team. He has six goals and eleven assists for 17 points.

CALGARY, Alberta - Hockey Canada has announced the 44 players who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada Red and Canada White at the 2025 U17 World Challenge, set for Nov. 2-8 at Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The rosters were selected by head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, AB), Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar (Tottenham, ON) and Mike Johnston (Dartmouth, NS/Portland, WHL), U17 lead with the POE management group.

Benoit Roy (Sudbury, ON), director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, also provided input, along with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Scott Grieve (Ontario), Jared Power (West), Rob Simpson (Ontario) and Darren Sutherland (Atlantic).

U17 directors of operations Dave Drinkill (Elmvale, ON/Saginaw, OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sunridge, ON/Sarnia, OHL) provided additional support.

All 44 players have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League (CHL) teams, including 19 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), 17 from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and eight from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). "We are incredibly proud to announce the 44 athletes who will represent Canada at the U17 World Challenge next month in Truro," said Millar. "This is an important step in their development and a tremendous opportunity to compete at the international level. We believe we have assembled two strong teams that will compete to defend our back-to-back gold medals."

The 2025 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30 p.m. AT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 7:30 p.m. AT. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 8 with the medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst and Wolfville on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. AT.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the medal games; check local listings for details.

Fans looking to secure their seat to watch the top under-17 players from five countries can purchase a variety of ticket options including full-event packages, weekend packages, family packages and single-game tickets at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets.

More than 2,000 NHL draft picks have suited up since the inception of the U17 World Challenge (previously known as the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and Quebec Esso Cup) in 1986, including 18 first-overall draft picks since 2001 (Ilya Kovalchuk, 2001; Rick Nash, 2002; Marc-André Fleury, 2003; Alexander Ovechkin, 2004; Erik Johnson, 2006; Patrick Kane, 2007; John Tavares, 2009; Taylor Hall, 2010, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 2011; Nathan MacKinnon, 2013; Aaron Ekblad, 2014; Connor McDavid, 2015; Auston Matthews, 2016; Jack Hughes, 2019; Alexis Lafrenière, 2020; Owen Power, 2021; Macklin Celebrini, 2024; Matthew Schaefer, 2025).

For more information on Hockey Canada and the U17 World Challenge, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

