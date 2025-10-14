RTown Meets the Royal City to Open Rivalry Week

Kitchener, ON - Back in the win column, the Rangers aim to keep the momentum rolling as they open Rivalry Week with a clash against their Highway 7 rival, Guelph Storm. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PROMOTIONS: COUNTRY NIGHT

This game kicks off Rivalry Week for the Kitchener Rangers as they begin with Highway 7 foe, the Guelph Storm. Get ready for a night of hockey with a country twist at the Kitchener Rangers Country Night on October 14th! The Aud will be buzzing with energy as we bring a touch of country flair to the game. Whether you're a country music fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy country tunes, special themed activities, and, of course, thrilling hockey action. So grab your friends, wear your best denim, and join us for a night that blends the excitement of Rangers hockey with the spirit of country!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tonight marks the first meeting of the season between the Rangers and the Storm. The teams last faced off on March 23, when Kitchener fell 2-0 to Guelph in the final game of the 2024-25 regular season. Last year, the Highway 7 rivals met eight times - the same number scheduled for this season. Kitchener dominated the series in 2024-25, winning seven of the eight matchups and posting a 7-1-0-0 record. Over the past five seasons, the East Avenue Blue have also held the upper hand in the rivalry, compiling a 23-10-1-0 record against Storm.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (5-2-1-0)

After suffering two straight losses on the road, the Rangers bounced back with a much-needed win last Saturday. Kitchener defeated the Saginaw Spirit 3-2 in their first meeting of the season. Jack Pridham opened the scoring in the first period, while Alexander Bilecki added another midway through the game. Haeden Ellis sealed the victory with a third-period goal, maintaining his spot on top of the team standings with 10 points (4G, 6A). Tanner Lam contributed two assists to bring his season total to eight points (4G, 4A), placing him third on the team.

In net, Christian Kirsch stood tall once again, turning aside 24 of 25 shots to secure the win.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE STORM (3-3-2-0)

Sitting sixth in the Western Conference, the Guelph Storm have played eight games so far this season, dropping five of them. Their most recent matchup came on October 10, when they fell 5-2 to the North Bay Battalion.

Jaakko Wycisk (4G, 3A) and Hunter McKenzie (5G) each found the scoresheet that night, continuing to lead the Storm in the goal department. Carter Stevens hold the team lead in point with eight points (3G, 5A) through eight games.

Goaltender Zachary Jovanovski stood out despite a loss his last time out, stopping 36 of 39 shots and finishing the game with an .894 save percentage.

Drafted Storm:

Four players on the Guelph Storm's roster were drafted to the NHL; Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Charlie Paquette (Dallas Stars) were chosen in the 2025 NHL Draft, with Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres) being selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

UP NEXT:

Kitchener's Rivalry Week continues Friday night when the Rangers host the London Knights for the first of a home-and-home matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







