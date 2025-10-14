Attack Look to Bury Colts in Midweek Bayshore Battle

With OHL rivalry week upon us the Owen Sound Attack ready themselves for their highway 26 rival the Barrie Colts, who look to stampede into the Bayshore for a mid-week tilt on Wednesday night at 7pm.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Owen Sound holds a 2-0-0-0 record against the Colts so far this season, having defeated them 2-1 in a shootout at the Sadlon Arena on September 25th and 5-4 at the Bayshore on September 28th. In 2024-25 the two teams split the season series with the Attack going 3-2-0-1.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (7-2-0-0)

The Attack extended their second win streak of the season to 3 games on Monday afternoon in North Bay after taking both long weekend games against the Battalion, 5-3 and 6-4. The Attacks special teams continued to stay hot, registering 4 power play and 1 shorthanded goal over the two game set, allowing them to continue to hold the leagues second ranked power play, converting 32% of the time, while holding the leagues eighth ranked penalty kill that is shutting down its opponents over 84% of the time.

Owen Sound continue to sport a balanced Attack up front with Tristan Delisle (4-9-13), Pierce Mbuyi (5-5-10), and Harry Nansi (2-8-10) among the OHL's top-20 in points on the season, while goaltenders Trenten Bennett (3W, 1.99 GAA, .943 SV%) and Carter George (4W, 2.76 GAA, .913 SV%) are among the top in the crease in the league. There are a number of Bears riding point streaks into this week; Tristan Delisle (9), Mbuyi (7), Nansi (6), Banks (5), and Dec/Sykora/Greenberg (4) to name a few.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have nine players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Michael Dec (Cornell), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE COLTS (3-4-0-2)

Barrie are 2-3-0-0 in their last five games, winners of games against Niagara Falls (6-5) and Oshawa (5-3), while dropping games against the SOO Greyhounds (5-4), Ottawa 67's (2-1) and Brampton Battalion (5-3).

The Colts have been led by Brad Gardiner (5-6-11), Cole Beaudoin (3-6-9), Kashawn Aitcheson (5-3-8), Joe Salandra (1-6-7) and Calvin Crombie (3-4-7) so far this season, while Ben Hrebik has been the main goaltender between the pipes sporting a 3.25 goals against average and .918 save percentage.

DRAFTED COLTS:

The Barrie Colts feature six players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Evan Passmore (New York Rangers) and Kashawn Aitcheson (New York Islanders) who were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft. Emil Hemming (Dallas Stars), Cole Beaudoin (Utah Mammoth) and Gabriel Eliasson (Ottawa Senators) were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, while Brad Gardiner (Dallas Stars) was selected in the 2023 NHL Draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Both games this weekend can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on FloHockey, or heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. Alternatively, the games can be followed through the Attack's Struyk Energy systems social media feeds.

UP NEXT:

The Attack play two of their next three games at home at the Bayshore with a total of three games in the next four days. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 @ 7pm vs. Barrie (Buy Tickets)

Friday, October 17, 2025 @ 7:07pm @ Guelph (Buy Tickets)

Saturday, October 18, 2025 @ 7pm vs. Guelph (Buy Tickets)







