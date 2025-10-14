Fronts this Week: Our First Three in Three Weekend Is Ahead

Published on October 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Friday, October 17th - vs Ottawa 67's - Presented by: QDOBA Mexican Eats

It's Rivalry Week in the OHL and your Kingston Frontenacs are facing off against arguably their biggest rivals, the Ottawa 67's. It's a battle between Canada's first capital and it's current one, with a rivalry spanning back to 1973 when the Frontenacs entered the league. The two sides have been evenly matched dating back to last season with the Fronts edging out a 5-3 win in the season series last season, but the 67's won the first matchup of the season at our Home Opener.

The 67's have been arguably the most surprising team of the season up to this point, as they went from being in the basement of the OHL standings last season to starting this season with a 6-1 record.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Filip Ekberg (CAR)

Cooper Foster (PIT)

Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

Nathan Amidovski (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

Brock Chitaroni (3rd overall pick from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

Saturday, October 18th - vs Oshawa Generals - Presented by: Delta Hotels by Marriott

The Frontenacs face the Oshawa Generals on Saturday afternoon, a team we've already beaten twice this season. The Generals have had an up and down start to the season, starting this week with a 4-6 record on the year. The Frontenacs beat the Generals in their home opener 5-2, and then October 3rd here in Kingston 5-2.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Beckett Sennecke (ANA)*

Owen Griffin (CBJ)

Simon Wang (SJ)

Ben Danford (TOR)

Brooks Rogowski (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Sam Roberts (16th overall pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection) * - currently away at NHL training camp

The rest of the week:

at Ottawa 67's - Sunday, October 19th @ 3:00PM







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.