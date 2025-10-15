Rangers Score Six Unanswered en Route to Dominate Home Victory
Published on October 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Guelph Storm opened the scoring just 70 seconds into the game, but Kitchener would not let them get another and added six unanswered goals to earn a commanding victory on home ice.
Jack Pridham led the way offensively with a four-point (2G, 2A) night. Avry Anstis recorded his first career OHL goal which would end up being the game winner. The Rangers were a perfect 6/6 on the penalty kill and added a power play goal and shorthanded goal on the evening. Christian Kirsch earned another victory on home ice turning aside 18 Storm attempts.
Attendance: 5,872
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
GUE 1 - KIT 0
1:10 Leo Serlin (2) - Ethan Miedema, Noah Jenken
Second Period
GUE 1 - KIT 1 - SHG
1:42 Jack Pridham (4) - Unassisted
GUE 1 - KIT 2
11:06 Avry Anstis (1) - Unassisted
GUE 1 - KIT 3
17:12 Christian Humphreys (3) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Arquette
GUE 1 - KIT 4
18:07 Luca Romano (3) - Haeden Ellis, Tanner Lam
GUE 1 - KIT 5 - PPG
19:04 Jack Pridham (5) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys
Third Period
GUE 1 - KIT 6
4:59 Jakub Chromiak (1) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
The Numbers Game:
Shots: GUE 19 - KIT 24
Power play: GUE 0/6 - KIT 1/4
FO%: GUE 50% - KIT 50%
The Starting Goalies:
Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 18/24 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 18/19 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Kitchener's Rivalry Week continues Friday night when the Rangers host the London Knights for the first game of a home-and-home matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025
- Rangers Score Six Unanswered en Route to Dominate Home Victory - Kitchener Rangers
- Niagara IceDogs and City of St. Catharines Set to Celebrate Jr. a Hockey History - Niagara IceDogs
- Attack Look to Bury Colts in Midweek Bayshore Battle - Owen Sound Attack
- Attack Mourn the Loss of Former Fan Club President Helen Lewis - Owen Sound Attack
- RTown Meets the Royal City to Open Rivalry Week - Kitchener Rangers
- Nicholas Sykora Named Attack Player of the Week: October 14, 2025 - Owen Sound Attack
- Fronts this Week: Our First Three in Three Weekend Is Ahead - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rivalry Week as Wolves Face Greyhounds - Sudbury Wolves
- Spitfires Fall to Oshawa in OT - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Day - October 14 - GUE at KIT - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Score Six Unanswered en Route to Dominate Home Victory
- RTown Meets the Royal City to Open Rivalry Week
- Kitchener Double up on Saginaw, Return Home with Victory
- Rangers Take on Saginaw in Final Game of Road Trip
- Rangers Grab a Point Friday Night in Sault Ste. Marie