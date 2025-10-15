Rangers Score Six Unanswered en Route to Dominate Home Victory

Published on October 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Guelph Storm opened the scoring just 70 seconds into the game, but Kitchener would not let them get another and added six unanswered goals to earn a commanding victory on home ice.

Jack Pridham led the way offensively with a four-point (2G, 2A) night. Avry Anstis recorded his first career OHL goal which would end up being the game winner. The Rangers were a perfect 6/6 on the penalty kill and added a power play goal and shorthanded goal on the evening. Christian Kirsch earned another victory on home ice turning aside 18 Storm attempts.

Attendance: 5,872

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

GUE 1 - KIT 0

1:10 Leo Serlin (2) - Ethan Miedema, Noah Jenken

Second Period

GUE 1 - KIT 1 - SHG

1:42 Jack Pridham (4) - Unassisted

GUE 1 - KIT 2

11:06 Avry Anstis (1) - Unassisted

GUE 1 - KIT 3

17:12 Christian Humphreys (3) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Arquette

GUE 1 - KIT 4

18:07 Luca Romano (3) - Haeden Ellis, Tanner Lam

GUE 1 - KIT 5 - PPG

19:04 Jack Pridham (5) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys

Third Period

GUE 1 - KIT 6

4:59 Jakub Chromiak (1) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

The Numbers Game:

Shots: GUE 19 - KIT 24

Power play: GUE 0/6 - KIT 1/4

FO%: GUE 50% - KIT 50%

The Starting Goalies:

Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 18/24 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 18/19 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Kitchener's Rivalry Week continues Friday night when the Rangers host the London Knights for the first game of a home-and-home matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.