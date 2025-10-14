Game Day - October 14 - GUE at KIT
October 14, 2025
Guelph Storm News Release
It's the first edition of the highway 7 rivalry as the your Guelph Storm visit the Kitchener Rangers.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jaakko Wycisk
2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Has 7 points (4 goals, 3 assists) through 8 games this season
Has a point in his last 5 games
Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires
Haeden Ellis
149th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) through 8 games this season
Has 3 multi points games so far this season, including a 3 point night against the Greyhounds
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, October 17th - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Friday, October 24th - Kingston Frontenacs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, October 26th - Ottawa 67's @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
