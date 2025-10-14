Rivalry Week as Wolves Face Greyhounds

Published on October 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Rivalry Week has arrived in the OHL this week, as the Wolves will face the Soo Greyhounds in a home-and-home this upcoming weekend. Both teams will play at the Sudbury Community Arena on Friday, October 17th at 7:05pm, with a rematch in the Soo on Saturday, October 18th at 7:07pm.

The Wolves return home from a three-game road trip that saw many positives for the club. After a loss in Brantford on Friday, the Wolves proved their resiliency, rallying for a 6-3 win in Erie this past Saturday night. Overage forward Chase Coughlan led the charge with two goals and an assist, along with two goals from Kieron Walton (WPG), three assists from Nathan Villeneuve (SEA), and two-point efforts from both 2026 draft eligible forwards Rowan Henderson and Blake Clayton. Rookie goaltender Owen Leonard earned his first OHL win in the effort, stopping 22 of 25 shots.

A great effort in Niagara in their third game in three days on Sunday afternoon saw the Wolves outshoot the IceDogs 45-26, with highlights including Jan Chovan (LAK) scoring his first OHL goal in the first period, and a tremendous solo effort from Kieron Walton (WPG) to tie the game at three in the third period. IceDogs goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko made 42 saves with the Wolves ultimately being edged out 4-3.

Sudbury moves on to Friday's game, where they'll start a stretch of four home games in their next five. Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Vitto Brand Foods Ltd., who are celebrating their 50th anniversary of serving the Sudbury community. Friday is Hot Dog Night, including a Hot Dog Eating Competition during the second intermission, with big prizes on the line. Anyone interested in participating can sign up HERE.

Wolves Nation can tune in for Saturday's game in the Soo by watching through FloSports HERE, or listening through the Listen Live radio broadcast on the Sudbury Wolves website.

