Attack Mourn the Loss of Former Fan Club President Helen Lewis

Published on October 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, Ont. - It is with great sadness that the Owen Sound Attack announce the loss of long-time Attack Pak Fan Club President Helen Lewis, who passed away on Monday, while listening to the teams' game in North Bay.

Helen was a huge junior hockey fan serving as the Fan Club President for both the Owen Sound Platers and the Owen Sound Attack for 27 years, from 1991 to 2018, when a medical condition made it extremely difficult to continue. Through those years Helen worked tirelessly with the support of the Attack Pak board to run bus trips to away games, and raise money for player gifts through game night draws and donations, something the organization will forever be indebted to her for. Since 2018, Helen has remained an active fan of the Attack and supporter of the fan club, attending as many Attack home games as she could, including this past Saturday nights 5-3 win over the North Bay Battalion.

"It was sad to hear of Helen's passing today. My thoughts and prayers go out to Brian and their family and friends" said Attack General Manager, Dale DeGray. "On behalf of the Attack organization, I would like to thank Helen for the countless hours she spent organizing and support the team. Helen will be missed by many, especially those around the Attack organization. Rest in Peace Helen."

The team will hold a moment of silence prior to their Wednesday game against the Barrie Colts. Details about Helen's funeral arrangements are not available at this time, but this article will be updated once they become available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.