Attack Sweep Home and Home Weekend with Battalion

Published on October 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Attack faced off against the North Bay Battalion on Thanksgiving Monday for the second half of their home and home weekend series.

The first period felt much like a Thanksgiving Monday in Canada should, a little sloppy and slow building as both teams worked off the long-weekend menu. Late in the opening frame the Attack's leading goal-scorer Nicholas Sykora woke up the North Bay crowd with a powerplay marker off a great cross-ice feed from Cole Zurawski. The Battalion held much of the first period momentum, outshooting the bears 14-3 in the opening frame, but the Attack came out with the lone goal.

Both teams came to life in the 2nd period, first the Battalion's Brandt Harper tied the game on an odd-man rush, coming up late to sneak one through the Attack's Carter George, making his 5th appearance for Owen Sound this season. Just over a minute later the Attack stayed relentless on the forecheck and Sykora tucked his 2nd of the game, narrowly avoiding a video challenge for offside. Mid-way through the period on a Battalion powerplay Jake Crawford played the bumper off North Bay netminder Mike McIvor's pad for an easy 2-on-1 tap-in goal to Noah Nelson. The Attack powerplay also stayed hot with Tristan Delisle finishing a clean passing play for a 5-on-3 marker just before the buzzer in the middle frame. Kent Greer had the other goal for the Battalion, and the Attack went into the intermission with a 4-2 lead.

Early in the final frame North Bay native Masen Wray sniped a wrister past McIvor for the bears' second powerplay marker of the game. The Battalion continued to battle despite the growing deficit, including a long high pressure 5-on-3 powerplay mid-way through the 3rd. Despite a beautiful save from Owen Sound's Carter George, the home team managed to break through in the 2nd half of the powerplay making it a 2 goal game at the 10 minute mark of the final frame. Battalion import Evgeny Dubrovtsev brought the Battalion back within 1 just a short time later off a feed from Parker Vaughn that just snuck under the laid out Attack defender. A fiery end to the home and home mini-series had several back and forth penalty calls including a late 4-on-4 where the Attack's Jake Crawford sealed the deal, sending the puck all the way down from the Attack end into the open cage with the Battalion goalie pulled.

Despite one last odd-man advantage the Battalion fell short of the comeback and the bears swept the 2 game affair. Carter George came away with the win in a 41 save effort. Jake Crawford showed up with a goal and 2 assists, while Pierce Mbuyi and Cole Zurawski added 2 helpers a piece.

The Attack's next game is this Wednesday back at the Bayshore against Kashawn Aitcheson and the Barrie Colts.







