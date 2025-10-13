Mason Vaccari Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on October 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari has been named the league's Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for October 6-12.

Vaccari was in net for both of the Firebirds' shutout wins over the past week, 3-0 over the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday and 3-0 over the Oshawa Generals on Saturday. The overage netminder recorded the second and third shutouts of his OHL career by stopping a combined 46 shots across the two games. It was also the first time in Firebirds franchise history that the team has recorded back-to-back shutouts.

Vaccari has appeared in five games thus far in the 2025-26 season and is 3-1-1-0 with a 2.75 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.

The Firebirds return to action on Saturday night at home for the Coors Light I 75 Divide Cup against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m. It's the first of two games between the Firebirds and the Spirit over the weekend as Flint will visit Saginaw on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., with the home and home scheduled as part of OHL Rivalry Week.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.