Mason Vaccari Named OHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on October 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari has been named the league's Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for October 6-12.
Vaccari was in net for both of the Firebirds' shutout wins over the past week, 3-0 over the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday and 3-0 over the Oshawa Generals on Saturday. The overage netminder recorded the second and third shutouts of his OHL career by stopping a combined 46 shots across the two games. It was also the first time in Firebirds franchise history that the team has recorded back-to-back shutouts.
Vaccari has appeared in five games thus far in the 2025-26 season and is 3-1-1-0 with a 2.75 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.
The Firebirds return to action on Saturday night at home for the Coors Light I 75 Divide Cup against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m. It's the first of two games between the Firebirds and the Spirit over the weekend as Flint will visit Saginaw on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., with the home and home scheduled as part of OHL Rivalry Week.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, October 6 - 12 - Flint Firebirds
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 6-12, 2025 - OHL
- Mason Vaccari Named OHL Goaltender of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Wrap-Up Thanksgiving Long Weekend in Windsor - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.