Birds Blank Generals, 3-0, for Second Straight Shutout Win

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT- The Firebirds jumped out quickly to a 2-0 lead in the first period and never looked back as they went on to shut out the Oshawa Generals, 3-0, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Aspinall scored two goals, both assisted by Jimmy Lombardi and Mason Vaccari made 26 saves for his second straight shutout.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Scoring started quickly under one minute in the game when Lombardi intercepted a clearing attempt and threw the puck to Aspinall in front of the net. He tucked a shot past the outstretched pad of Isaac Gravelle to give the Birds an early, one-goal lead.

In his first shift of his first game as a Firebird, Darian Anderson found the back of the net after he went give-and-go with Ryland Cunningham. His backhand shot snuck under Gravelle's blocker and the Flint lead grew to 2-0.

Meanwhile, Vaccari continued to keep the Generals off the scoresheet. He made 15 saves in the first period and stuffed a breakaway attempt in the second as the Firebirds two-goal lead held through two.

Five minutes into third Aspinall extended the Firebirds lead again as Lombardi dropped off a beautiful pass to the cutting captain, who wristed the puck in for his second goal of the game. That would be all of the scoring as Vaccari and the Flint defense held the Oshawa attack in check and the Birds went on to win, 3-0.

The Firebirds jumped to 3-3-1-0 with the victory, while on the opposite side the Generals fell to 3-6-0-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall's two goals put him at five on the year...Mason Vaccari has now saved 46 straight shots en route to back to back shutouts...Darian Anderson's goal was his first OHL goal and his first as a Firebird... Jimmy Lombardi moved to six assists through five games to start the season...Ryland Cunningham recorded his first point of the season by assisting on Anderson's goal.







