Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Kitchener Rangers

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (2-1-3-1) return home to the Dow Event Center and welcome in the Kitchener Rangers (4-2-1-0) on Saturday, October 11th.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

The Spirit celebrate Ice Out Cancer Night on Saturday, in partnership with MyMichigan Health. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive MyMichigan Health fleece headbands and all fans are encouraged to fill out lavender "I Fight For" signs for an in-game cancer survivor recognition. Saginaw's specialty white and lavender jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit fell in overtime to the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, October 5th in a tight 3-2 contest. Both goaltenders were on display, with Stepan Shurygin posting 30 saves and helping keep Saginaw's penalty kill perfect. Sebastien Gervais netted his first goal of the season on the game-tying shot to send the game into overtime, but the Generals answered back 17 seconds in to take the extra point. Saginaw finished last weekend with points in all three contests (1-0-2-0).

The Rangers are also coming off of an overtime loss, as they fell 5-4 to the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night. Kitchener jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes, but the Soo would go on to score four unanswered and eventually take the extra point. Cameron Arquette scored two goals while Haeden Ellis recorded three assists, which extended their team leading point totals to nine each in the last seven games.

This Season:

This will be the first of four meetings between the Spirit and the Rangers this season. The two faced off in the preseason at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, where the Rangers took a 6-4 win.

Players to Watch:

Nikita Klepov put up an impressive weekend for the Spirit, with six points in three games and earning OHL Rookie of the Week honors. Klepov leads the team and the OHL with 13 points, and has at least one point in six of seven contests. Stepan Shurygin continues to remain a force in the net after posting a strong weekend for the Spirit. Over his last three starts, Shurygin has an .898 save percentage, stopping 97 of 108 shots. Overage forward Nic Sima earned his first goal of the season last Friday in Guelph, sparking a five-point weekend (3G-2A).

Christian Humphreys, like Arquette and Ellis, also recorded a multi-point night vs the Soo with two assists on Friday night. In five games played, Humphreys has appeared on the score sheet in three games, all being multi-point affairs. He sits second on the team in total points with seven. Andrew MacNiel netted his first of the season against the Soo on a shorthanded goal and sits as the teams highest-scoring defenseman with three points (1G-2A). Nashville Predators first round pick Cameron Reid is still awaiting his first goal of the season through five games played. In his draft year, Reid led Ranger blueliners with 14G-40A--54P in 67 games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Kitchener's NHL Drafted Players:

Luke Ellinas (OTT)

Jack Pridham (CHI)

Christian Humphreys (COL)

Matthew Hlacar (TOR)

Luca Romano (NYI)

Cameron Reid (NSH)

Andrew MacNeil (MTL)

Christian Kirsch (SJ)







