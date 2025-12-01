Spirit's Levi Harper Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Saginaw Spirit defenceman Levi Harper is the OHL Rookie of the Week, posting four assists over three games.

Harper recorded two helpers in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Flint Firebirds, added one on Friday in London as the Spirit defeated the Knights 4-2 and tacked on one more in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Knights in Saginaw.

A 17-year-old defenceman from Tampa, Florida, Harper leads OHL rookie blueliners with 24 points (6-18--24) over 27 games. The 5-foot-11, 170Ib. right-shot blueliner was selected by Saginaw in the third round (52nd overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection after spending 2024-25 with the Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA program. He is committed to the University of Minnesota (NCAA), and not NHL Draft eligible until 2027.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)







